Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $82.08 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

