PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $23.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

