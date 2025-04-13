Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.97 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 3.3 %

UL opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

