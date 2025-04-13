Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Toro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

