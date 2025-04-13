Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SON opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.