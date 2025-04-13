Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 52,247 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 548.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NYSE VSTS opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Vestis’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

