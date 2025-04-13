Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of American Century Select High Yield ETF worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

AHYB opened at $44.64 on Friday. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

