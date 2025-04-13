Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FIIG stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

