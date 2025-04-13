Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primerica by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $10,703,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $8,767,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $251.76 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

