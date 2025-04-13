Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $3,519,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,272,943 shares in the company, valued at $801,908,828.52. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.56 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

