Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,719 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,116,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 182,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

BWXT opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

