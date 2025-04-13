David D. Smith Acquires 63,073 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith purchased 63,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $814,272.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,526,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,034.39. The trade was a 4.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market cap of $909.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 355,419 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

