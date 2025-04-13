Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,428,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,541 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $179,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $4,534,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

