Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $561,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

