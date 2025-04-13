Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ichor Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ichor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ichor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

