Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Lovesac has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,864.17. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lovesac by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

