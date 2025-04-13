Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JBHT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.70.

JBHT stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

