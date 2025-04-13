Morgan Stanley Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,560.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,409.69.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,996.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,036.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.91. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.