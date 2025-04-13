Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $31,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.