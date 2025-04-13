Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $21.29 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This trade represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $181.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $243.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

