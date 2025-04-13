Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 70,535 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,535 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 289,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 186,230 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

