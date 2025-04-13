Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 370,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 345,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 115,901 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 129,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $14.07.
Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
