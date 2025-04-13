Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.99 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $31,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,435 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,091 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 219,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 196,887 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

