Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 39,733 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in 8X8 by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,373. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock valued at $591,532. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

