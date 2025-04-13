Fmr LLC Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 224.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 835,985 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $176,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.5 %

EA stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

