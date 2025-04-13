Fmr LLC Has $171.55 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $171,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $163.82 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $178.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $935,078.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,852,680.84. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.