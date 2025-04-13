MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 12,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

MultiSensor AI Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

