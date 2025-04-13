International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $232.88 and last traded at $230.15. Approximately 806,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,196,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

