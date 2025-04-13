Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.79 and last traded at $76.83. 187,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,244,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

