Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,005,000 after buying an additional 310,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MANH opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.11.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

