AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $169.33 and last traded at $170.64. 2,208,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,915,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,223.60. This represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

