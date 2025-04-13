ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Lowered to Underperform Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRA. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

PRA opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 621,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ProAssurance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 331,224 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

