Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

VF Stock Performance

VFC opened at $11.11 on Thursday. VF has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in VF by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 376,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

