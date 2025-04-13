Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $353.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $424.00 to $353.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.79.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $261.03 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

