Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Get Toast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Toast has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,404.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 155,212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Toast by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Toast by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.