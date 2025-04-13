Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $148.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Integer by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. Integer has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

