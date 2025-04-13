Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 10,424 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1,188.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

