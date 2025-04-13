Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Target Price at $22.29

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,400. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $231,759.96. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

