Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

