Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,609 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PFGC stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.