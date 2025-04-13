Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Acquires 50,000 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 50,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$275,000.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Morguard Corporation bought 25,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Morguard Corporation bought 50,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$274,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Morguard Corporation purchased 3,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Morguard Corporation acquired 20,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$112,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Morguard Corporation bought 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 2,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Morguard Corporation acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,550.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Morguard Corporation acquired 14,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$80,300.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 0.9 %

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$353.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

