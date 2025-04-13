nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $237,333.78 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $237,333.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,055,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,547,134.12. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $649,225.78.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $555,047.60.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

