The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 601 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,846,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

