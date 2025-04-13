Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Mark Kerr Acquires 231,453 Shares

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kerr bought 231,453 shares of Cryosite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$185,162.40 ($116,454.34).

Cryosite Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.74.

About Cryosite

Cryosite Limited offers outsourced clinical trials logistic services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns and biological, as well as logistics services to the clinical trials, research, and pharmaceutical industries.

