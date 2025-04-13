Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Mark Kerr Acquires 231,453 Shares

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kerr bought 231,453 shares of Cryosite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$185,162.40 ($116,454.34).
Cryosite Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.74.
About Cryosite
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cryosite
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cryosite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryosite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.