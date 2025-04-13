Insider Buying: Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Purchases 13,087 Shares of Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) insider Neal Barclay bought 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.02 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of A$104,997.00 ($66,035.85).

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. Chorus’s payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

