Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $143,672.40 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $143,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,345.50. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.06 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Phreesia by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 626,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 727,384 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

