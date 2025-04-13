Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $29,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.97. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

