Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,799 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $16,162,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

PNFP stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,230. This represents a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

