Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,275 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
