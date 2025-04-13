Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $28,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,428 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,665,000 after buying an additional 94,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

